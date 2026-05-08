Closing ceremony of SAHA 2026 military exhibition held in Istanbul

The closing ceremony of SAHA 2026 International Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Exhibition, Europe's largest military exhibition, was held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to Report, the ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other state officials.

The official part of the exhibition has concluded, and starting tomorrow, it will be open to visitors.

More than 1,700 companies, including 263 international exhibitors from over 120 countries, showcased their products at the exhibition.

The event was attended by more than 140 official delegations, over 800 delegation members, and more than 200 trade missions.

In 2026, Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by 12 companies and institutions