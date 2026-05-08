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    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives

    Military
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 17:54
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives

    Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense conducted a training session involving representatives of the ministry, Media Development Agency, and the media, Report informs, citing the ministry.

    The event commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani nation, Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

    Chief of the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Press Secretary, Colonel Anar Eyvazov addressed the participants and provided information on the ministry's Communication Strategy and the objectives of the event.

    At the outset of the training session, participants were provided with theoretical knowledge on "Information security and protection of state secrets," "Countering disinformation and crisis communication," "Army-society relations, promotion of patriotism and public diplomacy," "Interaction with the media, public oversight and social responsibility," "Military ethical standards and professional responsibility," and other related subjects.

    Subsequently, media representatives observed the daily activities of personnel at military units of the Land Forces, Air Force, and Navy.

    During the visits to the military units, modern weapons and combat equipment in the armament of the units were demonstrated to the visitors.

    At the conclusion of the training session, questions of interest to media representatives were addressed, proposals were heard, and certificates were presented to the participants.

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives
    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry holds training session with media representatives

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