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    PM Ali Asadov chairs Economic Council meeting on tourism growth

    Tourism
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 18:13
    PM Ali Asadov chairs Economic Council meeting on tourism growth

    A meeting of Azerbaijan's Economic Council was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

    The session focused on the current state of tourism in Azerbaijan, existing challenges, development prospects, expansion of the tourism market, and key priority measures for the sector's growth, alongside other ongoing economic issues.

    The agenda included a presentation by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency. Members of the Economic Council and invited participants also delivered remarks on the discussed topics.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, decisions were adopted regarding the development of the tourism sector, and relevant state bodies were given instructions to implement the agreed measures.

    PM Ali Asadov chairs Economic Council meeting on tourism growth
    PM Ali Asadov chairs Economic Council meeting on tourism growth
    PM Ali Asadov chairs Economic Council meeting on tourism growth

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