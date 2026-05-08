Poland signs 44B-euro EU defence loan deal to modernise military

Poland on Friday became the first country to sign a loan agreement with the European Commission to fund the modernisation of its military and arms industry, under which it will receive nearly 44 billion euros ($52 billion), Report informs via AFP.

"This is a watershed moment in the history of both Poland and the European Union," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a signing ceremony for the agreement.

"Poland will be safer in these difficult and highly risky times," he added.

The 43.7 billion euros will go to the most populated country on NATO's eastern flank, that has become the alliance's largest spender in relative terms, allocating 4.8 percent of its GDP to defence.

The Security Action For Europe (SAFE) scheme makes some 150 billion euros available in preferential loans to finance joint projects in defence, the purchase of weapons or ammunition, and for the development of critical infrastructure.

Poland is by far the greatest beneficiary of the program, which was developed for European countries seeking to reinvigorate their defence industry to face the threat from Russia and the risk of US disengagement.

"This is also the day when Europe ... is showing that it has learned a lesson from history and that it is ready ... to shoulder a much greater responsibility for our security," Tusk said.

The agreement was signed by the Polish finance and defence ministers, as well as EU budget commissioner Piotr Serafin and defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

As Poland borders Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, it has been building part of the EU's and NATO's "eastern shield."

With the loan, Poland also hopes to boost local industry -- 89 percent of the contracts Poland's money will go to Polish companies.

"We have the Polish defence industry everywhere ... we have plants everywhere ... we want to produce equipment everywhere... for the modernisation of the Polish army," Polish finance minister Andrzej Domanski said at the ceremony.