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    Azerbaijan establishes AI Observatory to boost economic competitiveness

    ICT
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 18:30
    Azerbaijan establishes AI Observatory to boost economic competitiveness

    An Artificial Intelligence Observatory is being established in Azerbaijan to strengthen economic competitiveness, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said.

    Report informs that he spoke at the opening of Spain's IE University Leadership and Innovation Centre at ADA University. The centre was established with support from Azerbaijan's ministries of Economy and Science and Education, with SOCAR as a strategic partner.

    "Today, the Ministry of Economy and Spain's IE University are signing a Framework Cooperation Agreement on establishing and developing an Economic Observatory. The observatory will bring together academia, government institutions and businesses to generate knowledge and support dialogue on Azerbaijan's economic development.

    "Its work will focus on applied research into economic diversification, productivity, competitiveness and international comparisons. This research will help examine global experience and translate the findings into practical policy recommendations.

    "We believe the Artificial Intelligence Centre will contribute to developing human capital, strengthening Azerbaijan's economic competitiveness and enhancing its innovation potential. The aim is to connect international knowledge and expertise with the country's economic priorities and turn investment in human capital into higher productivity and tangible economic results," he said.

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Samad Bashirli Artificial intelligence
    Azərbaycanda Süni İntellekt üzrə İqtisadi Observatoriya yaradılır
    В Азербайджане создается Обсерватория искусственного интеллекта
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