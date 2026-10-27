Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 18:24
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), who is visiting Azerbaijan.

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, as well as opportunities to expand joint activities in education, science, culture and cultural heritage preservation.

    The sides emphasized the importance of opening an ICESCO regional office in Baku to expand Azerbaijan's activities within the organization.

    Bayramov briefed his counterpart on preparations for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, which Azerbaijan will host in 2027, the events planned as part of the summit and the country's priorities for its upcoming OIC chairmanship.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO
    Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO
    Jeyhun Bayramov Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO)
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycan ICESCO ilə əməkdaşlığa xüsusi əhəmiyyət verir
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с ИСЕСКО перспективы развития сотрудничества
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:55
    EU could expand support for demining in Azerbaijan, academic says
    Foreign policy
    19:46
    IE University aims to drive entrepreneurship and innovation in Azerbaijan
    Business
    19:34
    Azerbaijan, IE University sign agreement to establish Economic Observatory
    Business
    19:30
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, India discuss youth and sports cooperation
    Individual sports
    19:24
    Azerbaijani business success stories to feature in academic programmes
    Business
    19:20
    Photo
    Azerbaijan signs anti-corruption cooperation deals with Morocco and Iraq
    Foreign policy
    19:16
    TURKPA chief, Turkish parliament speaker discuss Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties
    Foreign policy
    19:13
    Photo
    Ankara hosts symposium on Azerbaijan–Türkiye ties and Turkic world
    Foreign policy
    19:10
    Fuad Naghiyev highlights tourism's role in promoting Azerbaijan's heritage
    Tourism
    All News Feed