Jeyhun Bayramov discusses prospects for cooperation with ICESCO

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), who is visiting Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Report that the meeting focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, as well as opportunities to expand joint activities in education, science, culture and cultural heritage preservation.

The sides emphasized the importance of opening an ICESCO regional office in Baku to expand Azerbaijan's activities within the organization.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on preparations for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit, which Azerbaijan will host in 2027, the events planned as part of the summit and the country's priorities for its upcoming OIC chairmanship.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.