Jeyhun Bayramov, Alexander Zuev discuss plans to expand UNOCT presence in Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed plans to expand the presence of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) in Azerbaijan with Alexander Zuev, Acting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism.

As Report informs, the meeting was reported by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOCT.

They highlighted the importance of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, taking place in Baku on October 27-29. The forum was described as an important international platform for addressing contemporary global challenges, promoting mutual understanding between cultures and religions, and strengthening peace and security.

The sides also emphasized the importance of the Baku Security Forum, held in Azerbaijan, in advancing cooperation against international terrorism, building trust in the security sphere, and expanding the exchange of experience and information.

The meeting included an exchange of views on plans to expand UNOCT's presence in Azerbaijan. The sides noted that the move could help strengthen the institutional foundations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNOCT and support international counterterrorism initiatives.

They also highlighted Azerbaijan's contribution to the fight against international terrorism and the importance the country attaches to developing cooperation with the United Nations and its specialised agencies in this field.

Zuev briefed Bayramov on UNOCT's activities, the coordination of global counterterrorism efforts and the main areas of cooperation with UN member states.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.