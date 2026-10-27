President: World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has transformed into efficient and inclusive platform

More than 500 foreign guests, coming from more than 100 countries, are attending the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the forum, according to Report.

"We have more than 2,000 registered participants, including more than 500 foreign guests, coming from more than 100 countries.These figures actually demonstrate that the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has really transformed over these 15 years into one of the most efficient and inclusive platforms to address the issues of intercultural relations, and not only," the head of state said.

He noted that traditionally at the forums the participants talk about urgent issues on the global agenda.

"I remember very well the first forum, which was organized back in 2011 at our initiative. We are very grateful to our partners, primarily the UN Alliance of Civilizations, for supporting this initiative and supporting us throughout all these years. Many things have changed since that time. Of course, at every forum, which is held every second year, we talk about what is of concern to all of us," President Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has historically always been multicultural.

"Of course, the issues related to intercultural and interreligious relations are at the top of our agenda. Azerbaijan has historically always been multicultural. We are situated between Europe and Asia. For centuries, Azerbaijan was a cultural bridge between Asia and Europe. The traditions of multiculturalism, religious and ethnic tolerance are values that our people have lived by throughout the centuries and that we highly value," the head of state said.