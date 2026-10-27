OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons steps down - Exclusive

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Pere Joan Pons Sampietro has resigned as President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, he told Report's Balkan Bureau.

Pons said he would not be included on the Senate list for Spain's parliamentary elections scheduled for November 29.

He explained that his decision to step down as President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly was directly linked to his decision not to participate in the national parliamentary elections.

Addressing his resignation, Pons emphasized that personal decisions aside, the primary focus must remain on the assembly's core mission.

"The key point is that we must engage in dialogue even with those who do not think like us," he said.

He stressed the need for deeper engagement on the ground and closer contact with people.

Reflecting on his broader diplomatic activities during his presidency, Pons noted that the past few months had been particularly busy and productive. He also recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan in September this year.