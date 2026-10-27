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    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge

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    • 27 October, 2026
    • 18:50
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge

    Russian forces launched ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on October 27.

    Report's Eastern European bureau informs that more than 20 strikes hit the city between nightfall and morning.

    Districts on the left bank of the Dnipro River suffered the most severe damage. A student dormitory, a hospital and residential buildings were damaged in the Darnytskyi district. Students were among those killed and injured.

    The Southern Bridge, a strategic link between Kyiv's right and left banks across the Dnipro, also sustained serious damage and is currently completely closed.

    Three people have reportedly been killed and 20 injured across the capital. The casualty toll could rise.

    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge
    Russian missile barrage kills three in Kyiv, damages hospital and key bridge

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