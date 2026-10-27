Azerbaijan's approach to restoration and construction work in the liberated territories may be of interest to other countries, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov told journalists at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, a number of cultural and historical monuments have already been restored in the liberated territories.

Huseynov emphasized that approaches such as conservation, restoration to original condition, or restoration with new elements while maintaining key features can be applied to cultural heritage sites.

"The choice of approach is analyzed separately in each specific case. Following the full restoration of monuments in the liberated territories, special events are planned to present them more broadly to the international community based on a unified concept," he noted.