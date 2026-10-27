Asa Regner: UNESCO allocates $500,000 to support 48 local initiatives

UNESCO has allocated $500,000 to support 48 local initiatives under its Youth for Peace program, which aims to promote intercultural dialogue and strengthen social cohesion, UNESCO Deputy Director-General Asa Regner said.

Report quotes her as saying that during the program's first phase, 50 young people took part in more than 400 mentoring sessions. The initiatives covered a range of areas, from intercultural education and combating racism to empowering young people and strengthening cooperation among local communities.

"The program's main goal is to develop young people's leadership skills, support their initiatives and create opportunities for implementing practical projects aimed at strengthening peace and mutual understanding," she said.

According to Regner, UNESCO is launching the program's second phase, which will bring together another 50 young leaders. Particular emphasis will be placed on intercultural dialogue in the age of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the organization has begun drafting a new international recommendation on youth and the digital environment in the age of AI. The document is intended to help protect young people's rights, well-being and autonomy in the digital space.