Azerbaijan drafts National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

The National Action Plan for 2026-2030 on combating human trafficking in the Republic of Azerbaijan has been drafted, according to the 2025 report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking.

The report was put up for discussion at the joint session of the Human Rights, Legal Policy, and State Building committees of the Milli Majlis.

As noted, the document was prepared taking into account the proposals of relevant state bodies, and the draft presidential decree on its approval was coordinated with 34 state bodies and submitted accordingly.