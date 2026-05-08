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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan drafts National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

    Milli Majlis
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 10:37
    Azerbaijan drafts National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking

    The National Action Plan for 2026-2030 on combating human trafficking in the Republic of Azerbaijan has been drafted, according to the 2025 report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking.

    The report was put up for discussion at the joint session of the Human Rights, Legal Policy, and State Building committees of the Milli Majlis.

    As noted, the document was prepared taking into account the proposals of relevant state bodies, and the draft presidential decree on its approval was coordinated with 34 state bodies and submitted accordingly.

    Azerbaijan Human trafficking
    İnsan alverinə qarşı mübarizəyə dair 2026-2030-cu illər üçün Milli Fəaliyyət Planı hazırlanıb
    В Азербайджане разработан План деятельности по борьбе с торговлей людьми до 2031 года

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