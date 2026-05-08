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    Azerbaijan recorded 198 human trafficking crimes in 2025

    Milli Majlis
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 10:53
    Azerbaijan recorded 198 human trafficking crimes in 2025

    In 2025, 198 human trafficking crimes were recorded in Azerbaijan, according to the annual report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking for 2025.

    The report was brought up for discussion at a joint session of the Human Rights, Legal Policy, and State Building committees of the Milli Majlis.

    Some 152 of those crimes were reportedly related to sexual exploitation, and 45 were related to illegal actions with documents for the purpose of human trafficking.

    A total of 57 of the human trafficking crimes were committed through the use of information technologies.

    The report noted that 97 percent of the crimes were solved, and two criminal groups were neutralized through operational measures conducted around 6 individuals.

    Human trafficking Milli Majlis
    2025-ci ildə 198 insan alveri cinayəti qeydə alınıb
    В Азербайджане раскрыто 97% преступлений, связанных с торговлей людьми

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