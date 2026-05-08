Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull strengthening interparliamentary cooperation
Foreign policy
- 08 May, 2026
- 10:27
Azerbaijan's ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, met Malaysian lawmaker Wong Chen to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia said, Report informs.
The embassy said the meeting focused on expanding Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations, strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration in trade, investment and international affairs.
Wong Chen is a member of Malaysia's House of Representatives and chairman of the Special Select Committee on International Relations and Trade.
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