Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull strengthening interparliamentary cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 10:27
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull strengthening interparliamentary cooperation

    Azerbaijan's ambassador to Malaysia, Irfan Davudov, met Malaysian lawmaker Wong Chen to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Malaysia said, Report informs.

    The embassy said the meeting focused on expanding Azerbaijan-Malaysia relations, strengthening parliamentary cooperation and exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration in trade, investment and international affairs.

    Wong Chen is a member of Malaysia's House of Representatives and chairman of the Special Select Committee on International Relations and Trade.

    Malaysia Azerbaijan Bilateral cooperation Tuan Wong Chen Irfan Davudov
    Azərbaycan ilə Malayziya arasında daha dərin əməkdaşlıq imkanları araşdırılır
    Азербайджан и Малайзия обсудили укрепление межпарламентского сотрудничества

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