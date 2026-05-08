Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Armenia launches pre‑election campaign ahead of June vote

    Region
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 10:23
    Armenia launches pre‑election campaign ahead of June vote

    The election campaign for the parliamentary elections in Armenia, scheduled for June 7, officially starts on May 8, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The Armenian Central Election Commission has registered 19 political forces to participate in the elections, including 17 parties and 2 blocs.

    The campaign will continue until June 5.

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has gone on leave starting today to participate in the election campaign.

    Parliamentary elections in Armenia Central Election Commission Nikol Pashinyan
    Ermənistanda bu gündən seçkiqabağı təşviqat kampaniyası başlayır
    В Армении с 8 мая начинается предвыборная кампания перед парламентскими выборами

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