Armenia launches pre‑election campaign ahead of June vote
Region
- 08 May, 2026
- 10:23
The election campaign for the parliamentary elections in Armenia, scheduled for June 7, officially starts on May 8, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The Armenian Central Election Commission has registered 19 political forces to participate in the elections, including 17 parties and 2 blocs.
The campaign will continue until June 5.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has gone on leave starting today to participate in the election campaign.
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