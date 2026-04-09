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    State Department: TRIPP remains a priority for US

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 23:59
    State Department: TRIPP remains a priority for US

    The US President Donald Trump's administration remains committed to making the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) a reality, a State Department told Armenpress.

    "The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) remains a top priority for the United States, with the potential to unleash peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus region and beyond. The Trump Administration remains committed to making TRIPP a reality," the spokesperson noted.

    "It will allow unimpeded international and intrastate connectivity in the region, expanding opportunities for increased economic growth and prosperity," the State Department spokesperson said.

    "The ultimate objectives of TRIPP are to strengthen the prosperity and security of Armenia and Azerbaijan and expand U.S. commercial opportunities by expanding regional trade and connectivity, as well as to create new transit links from Central Asia and the Caspian to Europe," the spokesperson concluded.

    Trump Route (TRIPP) Donald Trump Armenia Azerbaijan South Caucasus
    Dövlət Departamenti: TRIPP ABŞ üçün prioritetlərdən biri olaraq qalır
    Госдеп: Проект TRIPP остается одним из приоритетов для США

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