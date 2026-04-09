More than 40 people, including members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), were killed Wednesday evening in a drone strike on a social gathering in Kutum, North Darfur, Report informs via Sudan Tribune.

Kutum has been under RSF control since the early months of the conflict that began in April 2023. The town has faced repeated drone strikes, suspected to be carried out by the Sudanese army, targeting RSF positions, the local rural hospital, and the main market.

Local sources told Sudan Tribune that at least 40 people died and over 100 were injured when a drone hit a home during a wedding ceremony in the Al-Salam neighbourhood. The strike reportedly destroyed dozens of houses, leaving many families displaced.

Alaeddine Naqd, spokesperson for the "Tasis" coalition, a political body aligned with the RSF, claimed in a statement that a Sudanese army drone strike killed 56 people, including 17 children, and wounded 107 others.

Naqd described the attack as an extension of the army's "racist approach" and called on Sudanese citizens to denounce the armed forces and support the coalition to end what he termed "terrorism."