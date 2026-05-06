Azerbaijan and Serbia NATO envoys discuss bilateral cooperation
Foreign policy
- 06 May, 2026
- 17:52
Head of Azerbaijan Mission to NATO Jafar Huseynzada discussed bilateral relations with the head of Serbia's mission to the alliance, Branimir Filipovic, Report informs.
Huseynzada said on X that he "had a good discussion on remarkable bilateral relations between our countries and on partnership with NATO within PfP, as well as on current regional developments."
Good to meet dear friend Head of @SRBatNATO 🇷🇸 Ambassador Branimir Filipović at @AzMissionNATO 🇦🇿.— Jafar Huseynzada 🇦🇿 (@JafarHuseynzade) May 6, 2026
Had a good discussion on remarkable bilateral relations between our countries and on partnership with @NATO within #PfP, as well as on current regional developments. pic.twitter.com/KCbWCfaslG
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