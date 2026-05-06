Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan and Serbia NATO envoys discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 17:52
    Azerbaijan and Serbia NATO envoys discuss bilateral cooperation

    Head of Azerbaijan Mission to NATO Jafar Huseynzada discussed bilateral relations with the head of Serbia's mission to the alliance, Branimir Filipovic, Report informs.

    Huseynzada said on X that he "had a good discussion on remarkable bilateral relations between our countries and on partnership with NATO within PfP, as well as on current regional developments."

    Azərbaycan və Serbiyanın NATO-dakı nümayəndələri ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Представители Азербайджана и Сербии в НАТО обсудили двустороннее сотрудничество

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