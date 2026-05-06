Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has made a phone call to Türkiye's former Foreign Minister and MP Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu regarding the attack on his brother, Report informs.

"During my phone conversation with my dear brother and friend Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, I expressed our sorrow and concern over the news that his brother Aydın Çavuşoğlu was seriously injured. I wish Aydın Çavuşoğlu, whose condition is reported to be stable, a speedy recovery. In this difficult moment, we express our solidarity with the Çavuşoğlu family. May God be your helper," Bayramov wrote on X.

Last night, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's brother, businessman Aydın Çavuşoğlu, was shot in his office. Reports indicate he underwent surgery and is currently in intensive care.