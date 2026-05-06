Jeyhun Bayramov wishes recovery to Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's brother after attack
Foreign policy
- 06 May, 2026
- 17:53
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has made a phone call to Türkiye's former Foreign Minister and MP Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu regarding the attack on his brother, Report informs.
"During my phone conversation with my dear brother and friend Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, I expressed our sorrow and concern over the news that his brother Aydın Çavuşoğlu was seriously injured. I wish Aydın Çavuşoğlu, whose condition is reported to be stable, a speedy recovery. In this difficult moment, we express our solidarity with the Çavuşoğlu family. May God be your helper," Bayramov wrote on X.
Last night, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's brother, businessman Aydın Çavuşoğlu, was shot in his office. Reports indicate he underwent surgery and is currently in intensive care.
Latest News
20:12
Photo
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in ecology and forestryEcology
19:54
Israel-Lebanon talks to resume in Washington next weekOther countries
19:50
Hungary returns seized Oschadbank funds to UkraineOther countries
19:27
Iran hopes for China's continued support on Middle East stabilityOther countries
19:09
Magomed Ramazanov appointed acting chairman of Dagestan governmentOther countries
18:55
CNN founder Ted Turner dies at 87Other countries
18:49
Photo
WUF13 festival continues in Mingachevir with information sessionInfrastructure
18:38
Hantavirus outbreak: 3 patients including ship's doctor evacuated to NetherlandsOther countries
18:21
Photo