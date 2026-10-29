Azerbaijan's Balabay Aghayev claims judo gold in Abu Dhabi
Individual sports
- 29 October, 2026
- 19:34
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Azerbaijani judoka Balabay Aghayev has won gold in the men's 60 kg category at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Report informs that Aghayev defeated Tajikistan's Loiq Kudbudinov in the final to claim the title.
Earlier, Azerbaijan's Konul Aliyeva won gold in the women's 48 kg category.
"Böyük Dəbilqə": Azərbaycan cüdoçusu Balabəy Ağayev qızıl medal qazanıb
Дзюдоист Балабей Агаев взял золото Большого шлема в ОАЭ
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