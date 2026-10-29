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    Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss tourism infrastructure and investment

    Tourism
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 19:29
    Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss tourism infrastructure and investment

    Somalia plans to draw on Azerbaijan's experience in developing tourism infrastructure and attracting investment, Somali Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamud said during a meeting with Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Chairman Fuad Naghiyev.

    Report informs that the minister outlined plans to gradually develop Somalia's tourism sector, introduce modern methods for compiling tourism statistics, create competitive tourism products and promote the country's tourism potential.

    The sides also discussed implementing projects of mutual interest.

    The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral tourism cooperation.

    Fuad Naghiyev State Tourism Agency Somalia
    Azərbaycan-Somali turizm əməkdaşlığı üzrə birgə layihələr müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Сомали обсудили сотрудничество в сфере туризма
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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