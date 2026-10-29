NATO helicopter evaluation concludes in Baku
Military
- 29 October, 2026
- 19:15
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A NATO Evaluation Level 2 (NEL-2) assessment of a pair of Azerbaijani Air Force Mi-17-1V helicopters has concluded in Baku.
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that the evaluation was conducted under NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Program.
The helicopter crews evacuated wounded personnel, transported humanitarian cargo and personnel, and performed low-altitude flights. Their responses to various potential aircraft malfunctions were also evaluated.
The NATO evaluation team rated highly the capabilities and skills of the helicopter pair, its crews and the relevant units.
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