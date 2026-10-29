Konul Aliyeva becomes first Azerbaijani woman to win judo Grand Slam gold

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Azerbaijani judoka Konul Aliyeva has won gold in the women's 48 kg category at the Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Report informs that Aliyeva defeated Türkiye's Merve Azak in the final to claim the title.

The victory makes her the first Azerbaijani woman to win gold at a judo Grand Slam event.

The tournament concludes on October 31.