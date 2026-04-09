Record number of referees to officiate at FIFA World Cup 2026

A record number of referees will officiate at the matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held this summer.

Report informs, citing FIFA, that a total of 170 referees will operate at the World Cup.

The list includes 52 head referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video assistant referees, six of whom are women. This is considered the highest number in the history of World Cups and is 41 more than the figure recorded at the 2022 World Cup tournament.

In addition, for the first time in history, fans will be able to watch replays of episodes from the referees' perspective through cameras mounted on the referees.

A total of 48 teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 this year.