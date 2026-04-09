Ararat Mirzoyan: Armenia to expand Central Asia cooperation

Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent development of cooperation with Central Asian countries, especially Kazakhstan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev in Yerevan, Report informs via Armenpress.

According to him, Armenia intends to develop mutual relations in all areas of common interest with the countries of the region, including trade-economic and investment cooperation.

"I must particularly emphasize one key direction of economic development of our countries and regions: interconnectivity. I am confident that joint efforts to further develop transport and logistics infrastructure will contribute to the best realization of the region's economic potential and the strengthening of interregional cooperation," Mirzoyan emphasized.

He also added that Armenia is committed to the peace agenda in the South Caucasus:

"We also highly appreciate Kazakhstan's readiness to support efforts in this direction."

Yermek Kosherbayev, in turn, noted that Armenia is Kazakhstan's reliable partner in the South Caucasus.

He stated that Astana is committed to further developing cooperation with Yerevan within the framework of the established strategic partnership.