Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Euronews: New urban models debated ahead of World Urban Forum

    Infrastructure
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 19:33
    Euronews: New urban models debated ahead of World Urban Forum

    The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) utilizes urban development projects to test new approaches to urban planning, according to a Euronews report dedicated to modern trends in sustainable urban development and post-conflict recovery processes.

    Euronews notes that government representatives and industry experts are focusing on urban planning models such as mixed-use construction, green planning, and infrastructure integrated into daily life.

    Large-scale reconstruction and new city creation projects serve as a platform for post-conflict recovery and urban development, the report states.

    According to assessments by officials cited in the report, the key factor is cooperation between state institutions and international partners.

    The urban population continues to grow, which is why such initiatives should broaden discussions on how cities can adapt to economic, environmental, and social changes, says Euronews.

    WUF13 will be held in Baku on May 17-22.

    Euronews: New urban models debated ahead of World Urban Forum

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