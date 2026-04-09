Nawaf Salam: Lebanon to file UN complaint over Israel strikes

Lebanon's cabinet on Thursday decided to file an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council against Israel over its attacks on Lebanon, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said, Report informs via Xinhua.

Following a session chaired by President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace, the government tasked the Lebanese Armed Forces and security agencies with strengthening the state's full control over Beirut and limiting the possession of arms exclusively to legitimate forces.

"Preserving the safety of citizens and their property requires immediate action," Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said, according to the National News Agency, calling for the decision to be implemented without delay.

"We are tired of statements of condemnation," Aoun said, noting that Lebanon had hoped to be included in the ceasefire, but recent positions suggested otherwise. He added that he and Salam are engaging with "a number of Lebanon's friends around the world" to press for giving Lebanon the same opportunity granted to the United States and Iran to reach a ceasefire and move toward negotiations.

Aoun stressed that the Lebanese state alone has the authority to negotiate. "We will not accept anyone negotiating on our behalf," he said.

The developments come after the United States and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement, but Israeli strikes continued across Lebanon, with the death toll from Wednesday's attacks surpassing 200 killed and more than 1,000 wounded, according to Lebanese health authorities.