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President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order awarding a group of individuals for their significant contributions to the development the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

According to the Order, Elvin Astanov (shot put), Ramil Gasimov (para-judo), Parvin Mammadov (para-powerlifting), and Olokhan Musayev (shot put) received the "Taraggi" (Progress) Medal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee.