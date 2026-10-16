Group of individuals awarded for their contributions to development of Azerbaijan's Paralympic movement - ORDER
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- 16 October, 2026
- 14:13
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President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order awarding a group of individuals for their significant contributions to the development the Paralympic movement in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
According to the Order, Elvin Astanov (shot put), Ramil Gasimov (para-judo), Parvin Mammadov (para-powerlifting), and Olokhan Musayev (shot put) received the "Taraggi" (Progress) Medal on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee.
Paralimpiya hərəkatının inkişafında xidmətləri olan şəxslər "Tərəqqi" medalı ilə təltif edilib
В Азербайджане наградили лиц, внесших вклад в развитие паралимпийского движения
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