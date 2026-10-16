Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Vugar Zifaroglu: New projects planned to develop journalism

    Media
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 13:54
    Vugar Zifaroglu: New projects planned to develop journalism

    New projects are planned to promote the development of journalism, newly elected Chairman of the Press Council Vugar Zifaroglu told journalists.

    According to Report, he expressed confidence that the Press Council's Board would respond to new challenges at the highest level.

    "The Azerbaijan Press Council will continue its work to develop journalism and implement a number of interesting new projects," he said.

    Vugar Zifaroglu also noted that the number of complaints received by the organization had decreased compared with previous years.

    "Data for 2022–2026 indicate a decline in the number of complaints. All complaints submitted to the Press Council will be reviewed, and appropriate measures will be taken in each case."

    Press Council Vugar Zifaroglu
    Vüqar Zifəroğlu: Jurnalistikanın inkişafı istiqamətində yeni layihələr həyata keçiriləcək
    Вугар Зифароглу: Предусмотрена реализация новых проектов в сфере развития журналистики
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