Azerbaijan reveals oil and gas production volumes for nine months
Energy
- 16 October, 2026
- 13:47
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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 37.521 billion cubic meters of natural gas.
According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, 28.581 billion cubic meters of the total output accounted for commercial natural gas.
During the reporting period, natural gas production decreased by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) and commercial gas production declined by 1.6% YoY.
In the first nine months of the year, Azerbaijan produced just over 19.86 million tons of crude oil, including gas condensate. Of this volume, nearly 19.81 million tons accounted for commercial crude oil.
Compared to the same period last year, both total oil production and commercial crude oil output decreased by 3.9%.
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