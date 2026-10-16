Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Investment in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up over 57%

    ICT
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 14:24
    Investment in Azerbaijan's ICT sector up over 57%

    Investment in Azerbaijan's information and communications (ICT) sector totaled 376.5 million manats (approximately $221.5 million) in the first nine months of 2026, representing a 57.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

    According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, the sector accounted for 2.6% of total capital investment in Azerbaijan's economy during the reporting period.

    In 2025, investment in Azerbaijan's ICT sector stood at 373.6 million manats (approximately $219.8 million), 46.7% lower than in 2024.

    Investments Azerbaijan's ICT sector State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanın informasiya-rabitə sektoruna investisiya qoyuluşu 57 %-dən çox artıb
    Инвестиции в сектор ИКТ Азербайджана выросли более чем на 57%
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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