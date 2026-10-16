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Investment in Azerbaijan's information and communications (ICT) sector totaled 376.5 million manats (approximately $221.5 million) in the first nine months of 2026, representing a 57.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

According to Report, citing the country's State Statistical Committee, the sector accounted for 2.6% of total capital investment in Azerbaijan's economy during the reporting period.

In 2025, investment in Azerbaijan's ICT sector stood at 373.6 million manats (approximately $219.8 million), 46.7% lower than in 2024.