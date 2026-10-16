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Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay discussed the outcomes of the organization's 7th summit in Baku and priorities for its further institutional development.

According to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the sides also reviewed the work carried out during Azerbaijan's 2024–2026 CICA chairmanship and discussed tasks for the coming period.

The meeting highlighted the importance of successfully holding the summit in strengthening dialogue, mutual understanding and trust in Asia. The sides expressed confidence that its outcomes would help boost CICA's activities, expand cooperation among member states and develop common approaches to shared challenges.

Particular attention was paid to the agreements reached on the summit"s final documents, which set out the organization's future priorities and are intended to make its work more results-oriented.

The sides also highlighted Azerbaijan's extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy. It was noted that the country's chairmanship aimed to strengthen CICA's international role and standing, expand opportunities for cooperation among participating states and promote confidence-building measures.

The meeting also addressed efforts to accelerate CICA's institutional development, improve its effectiveness and increase its practical value for member states.

Discussions also covered cooperation in education, women"s empowerment, youth and media policy, and transport connectivity.

Kairat Sarybay thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the 7th Summit to a high standard, contributing to CICA's work and supporting him throughout his six-year tenure as secretary general. He also wished the organization's incoming Secretary General, Sultan Hajiyev, success in his new role.

Bayramov, in turn, thanked Sarybay for his work and wished him success in his future professional endeavours.