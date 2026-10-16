Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will enable the organization to achieve more significant results in strengthening security in the region and beyond, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said in a post on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

The 7th CICA Summit was held in Baku on October 15, bringing together more than 50 delegations. Following the summit, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization was extended for another two years.