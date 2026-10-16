Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Sarybay: Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship will help strengthen security in Asia

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 14:21
    Sarybay: Azerbaijan's CICA chairmanship will help strengthen security in Asia

    Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will enable the organization to achieve more significant results in strengthening security in the region and beyond, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay said in a post on X following a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

    The 7th CICA Summit was held in Baku on October 15, bringing together more than 50 delegations. Following the summit, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization was extended for another two years.

    Kairat Sarybay Jeyhun Bayramov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Sarıbay: Azərbaycanın sədrliyi AQEM-ə Asiyada təhlükəsizliyi gücləndirməyə imkan verəcək
    Сарыбай: Председательство Азербайджана позволит СВМДА укрепить безопасность в Азии
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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