Stay up to date with the top news!

Turkish authorities were unaware that Israeli President Isaac Herzog was traveling to Baku on a regular AZAL commercial flight to attend the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as international aviation rules do not require airlines to share passenger information with countries whose airspace they cross, Turkish TV channel Haber Global said in a special material prompted by coverage in foreign media and on social media of Herzog's flight to Baku.

According to Report, Turkish officials confirmed to the channel that they had not been informed that the Israeli president was on board the civilian aircraft.

According to the material, when a regular international flight passes through a country's airspace, its air traffic control services receive the flight plan, aircraft type, route and basic technical information. Passenger identities and details of high-ranking officials on board are not disclosed.

"This is stipulated in the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and standard international air navigation procedures," the channel emphasized.

Haber Global also noted that Türkiye's existing ban applies to Israeli government and state aircraft, including the official presidential plane known as the "Wing of Zion."

Since AZAL operates regular commercial flights, the aircraft carrying Herzog was able to cross Turkish airspace without special authorization for the transit of a high-ranking foreign official, the report explained.

More than 50 delegations attended the CICA summit, including representatives of 29 member states, observer states, partner countries and international organizations.

Participants included the heads of state and government of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Israel, Cambodia and several other countries, as well as the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, China and other states.