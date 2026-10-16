Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China

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A presentation showcasing Azerbaijan's winter tourism opportunities was held through the joint organization of the Beijing representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency and the Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC.

According to Report, citing the agency, representatives of more than 10 leading travel agencies operating in Beijing were informed about Azerbaijan's winter tourism offerings.

During the presentation, participants were introduced to the winter tourism experiences offered by Shahdag Tourism Center and discussed the possibility of including these products in travel packages tailored for Chinese tourists.

The event also highlighted how incorporating the resort into existing tourism routes across Azerbaijan could enrich travel programs and enhance visitor experiences.

As part of the meeting, tourism agencies from both countries explored opportunities to expand business ties and promote Azerbaijan's diverse tourism destinations in the Chinese market.

The number of Chinese citizens visiting Azerbaijan in September increased by 28% year-on-year to 11,049 visitors. In the first nine months of the year, 52,115 Chinese nationals visited the country, representing a 4.4% increase compared to the same period a year earlier.