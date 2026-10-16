Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China

    Tourism
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 14:22
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China

    A presentation showcasing Azerbaijan's winter tourism opportunities was held through the joint organization of the Beijing representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency and the Shahdag Tourism Center CJSC.

    According to Report, citing the agency, representatives of more than 10 leading travel agencies operating in Beijing were informed about Azerbaijan's winter tourism offerings.

    During the presentation, participants were introduced to the winter tourism experiences offered by Shahdag Tourism Center and discussed the possibility of including these products in travel packages tailored for Chinese tourists.

    The event also highlighted how incorporating the resort into existing tourism routes across Azerbaijan could enrich travel programs and enhance visitor experiences.

    As part of the meeting, tourism agencies from both countries explored opportunities to expand business ties and promote Azerbaijan's diverse tourism destinations in the Chinese market.

    The number of Chinese citizens visiting Azerbaijan in September increased by 28% year-on-year to 11,049 visitors. In the first nine months of the year, 52,115 Chinese nationals visited the country, representing a 4.4% increase compared to the same period a year earlier.

    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China
    Azerbaijan showcases winter tourism opportunities in China

    Tourism sector Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) State Tourism Agency Azerbaijan-China relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın qış turizmi imkanları Çin bazarında təqdim olunub
    Photo
    В Китае представлены возможности зимнего туризма Азербайджана
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:23
    Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on anniversary of restoration of its independence
    Foreign policy
    15:00
    Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi conflict
    Other countries
    14:38
    Video
    National Library of Belarus building illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    14:19
    Iran has not attacked any country over past two centuries, Pezeshkian says
    Region
    13:58
    Dutch Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    13:55
    Iran says it has taken measures against 'Mother of All Bombs'
    Region
    13:03
    Iranian parliament approves Mehrdad Akhlaqi Ketabchi as defense minister
    Region
    12:47
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19
    Ecology
    12:18
    OTS Secretary General congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed