Temperatures to reach 31°C in Azerbaijan on Oct.17

Temperatures in Azerbaijan are expected to reach 31°C on October 17, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

According to the service, partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with occasional overcast skies and predominantly dry weather. Light fog is expected in some areas during the night and morning. Northeast winds will shift to southeast during the daytime.

Air temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will range from 18-21°C at night to 23-28°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% during the day.

Mostly dry weather is also expected across the country's districts. However, short spells of light rain and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the daytime. Fog is expected in some locations in the morning, with moderate east winds prevailing.

Temperatures in the districts will range from 15-18°C at night to 26-31°C during the day, while in mountainous areas temperatures will range from 8-13°C at night and 18-23°C during the day.