    Erdogan: South Caucasus, Asia, and Europe could be drawn into Iran war

    • 09 March, 2026
    • 23:09
    Erdogan: South Caucasus, Asia, and Europe could be drawn into Iran war

    The US - Israel war against Iran could expand to Türkiye, the Gulf states, Asian countries, the South Caucasus, and Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today, Report informs.

    Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye will do everything possible to prevent other countries from being drawn into this conflict and to establish peace and stability in the region.

    Erdogan noted that Iranian drone attacks on Azerbaijan were condemned by Türkiye: "We have repeatedly said that Iran's attacks on other countries in the region, primarily on Azerbaijan, are a mistake."

    The Turkish president stated that the consequences of the current war between the US, Israel, and Iran will affect the entire world.

