Azerbaijan condemns missile attack on Türkiye as serious threat to regional peace
Region
- 09 March, 2026
- 16:52
Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense strongly condemned the missile attack targeting Türkiye, which was intercepted over Gaziantep, calling it a serious threat to regional peace and security, according to Report.
The ministry stated: "We strongly condemn the missile attack carried out against the territory of the Republic of Türkiye that was neutralized over Gaziantep. Such acts constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security and are unacceptable. We express full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye. We support the Government of Türkiye in ensuring the safety and security of its population and territory. Azerbaijan stands firmly with Türkiye."
Latest News
17:11
Bayramov and Portuguese FM discuss risks amid Middle East warForeign policy
17:02
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon arrives in Israel amid regional escalationOther countries
17:02
Azerbaijani and Romanian FMs discuss tensions in Middle EastForeign policy
16:57
Pashinyan congratulates Iran's new Supreme LeaderRegion
16:52
Azerbaijan condemns missile attack on Türkiye as serious threat to regional peaceRegion
16:50
NATO intercepts Iranian ballistic munition entering Turkish airspaceRegion
16:29
Jeyhun Bayramov, Somali FM mull escalation in Middle EastForeign policy
16:24
Itkonen: EU concerned about rising energy prices, sees no oil or gas shortagesEnergy
16:20