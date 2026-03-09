Azerbaijan condemns missile attack on Türkiye as serious threat to regional peace

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 09 March, 2026
    Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense strongly condemned the missile attack targeting Türkiye, which was intercepted over Gaziantep, calling it a serious threat to regional peace and security, according to Report.

    The ministry stated: "We strongly condemn the missile attack carried out against the territory of the Republic of Türkiye that was neutralized over Gaziantep. Such acts constitute a serious threat to regional peace and security and are unacceptable. We express full solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye. We support the Government of Türkiye in ensuring the safety and security of its population and territory. Azerbaijan stands firmly with Türkiye."

    Azərbaycan MN: Türkiyəyə raket hücumu regional sülh və təhlükəsizliyə ciddi təhdiddir
    Минобороны Азербайджана: Ракетная атака на Турцию - серьезная угроза миру в регионе

