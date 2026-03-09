UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon arrives in Israel amid regional escalation
Other countries
- 09 March, 2026
- 17:02
Janine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, arrived in Israel for an official visit amid escalating hostilities in the region, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
During her visit, Hennis-Plasschaert is expected to meet with Israeli leadership to discuss the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which stipulate that the Lebanese Armed Forces should be the sole armed force in southern Lebanon.
Earlier Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a limited raid in southern Lebanon targeting members of the Hezbollah militant group.
In response to the deteriorating security situation, Lebanon's parliament approved postponing parliamentary elections, originally scheduled for May, for two years.
