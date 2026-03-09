France calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon

France has called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council due to the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, which has been subjected to massive strikes by Israel over the past week, Report informs via Al-Jazeera.

According to Lebanon's medical services, the death toll has approached 400.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Paris has already allocated $6.9 million in emergency aid to humanitarian organizations operating in Lebanon. France is also preparing to send an additional 20 tons of humanitarian cargo that should arrive in Lebanon in the near future.

According to the minister, France continues contacts with the Lebanese and Israeli authorities, striving to prevent further destabilization, achieve a ceasefire, and make progress on the issue of disarming the Hezbollah movement.