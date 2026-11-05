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    Bavarian politician Hubert Aiwanger found dead in Berlin hotel

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    • 05 November, 2026
    • 08:03
    Bavarian politician Hubert Aiwanger found dead in Berlin hotel

    Bavaria's Deputy Premier, Economy Minister, and the Chairman of the right-wing populist Free Voters party, Hubert Aiwanger, has been found dead at a hotel in Berlin, Report informs via the German newspaper Bild.

    According to the newspaper, citing sources in the Bavarian government and Berlin police, the Free Voters party's representative office was inaugurated in Berlin on Wednesday, November 4. Aiwanger did not attend the event because he was feeling unwell and stayed at the Neuer Fritz Hotel in central Berlin.

    The cause of the politician's death remains unknown. His family has been informed of the incident.

    Since 2018, Aiwanger has served as Deputy Premier of Bavaria under Minister-President Markus Söder, as well as the state's Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy.

    The Free Voters party is part of Bavaria's governing coalition alongside the Christian Social Union (CSU). Aiwanger was in a civil partnership with Tanja Schweiger, head of the Regensburg District Administration, and they have two children together.

    Minister of Economy Germany Berlin
    Bavariyanın iqtisadiyyat naziri hoteldə ölü tapılıb
    В Берлине обнаружен мертвым министр экономики Баварии
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