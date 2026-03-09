Jeyhun Bayramov, Somali FM mull escalation in Middle East

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 16:29
    Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali telephoned Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan MFA.

    During the phone conversation, discussions were held regarding the military escalation in the Middle East, as well as the drone attack carried out by Iran against Azerbaijan.

    It was emphasized that such actions are directed against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and create risks for stability in the region, and the Somali side strongly condemned these attacks. The parties noted the importance of respecting the norms and principles of international law, as well as preventing further escalation of tensions for regional and global security.

    During the phone conversation, an exchange of views was also held on the current state and development prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Somalia, including political dialogue, cooperation within the framework of international organizations, and other issues of mutual interest.

    In this context, the importance of the role played by Somalia as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council was noted.

