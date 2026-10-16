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    Azerbaijan's external debt servicing to exceed AZN 1.4 billion

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 08:04
    Azerbaijan's external debt servicing to exceed AZN 1.4 billion

    Of the 2.2 billion manats (just under $1.3 billion) in expenditures projected for public debt servicing in Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget, just over 1.427 billion manats ($839.7 million) will be allocated to servicing external public debt, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years, 1.063 billion manats (approximately $625.6 million) of this amount will be used for principal repayments, while 364 million manats (just over $214.1 million) will cover interest payments.

    The budget also projects 137.2 million manats ($80.7 million) in principal repayments and 635.3 million manats ($373.7 million) in interest payments for servicing domestic public debt next year.

    Total interest expenses on public debt are projected at 993 million manats (just over $584.1 million) in 2027.

    (1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 16)

    external debt Ministry of Finance budget expenditures
    Azərbaycan gələn il xarici dövlət borcunun ödənilməsinə 1,4 milyard manatdan çox pul xərcləyəcək
    Азербайджан направит 2,2 млрд манатов на обслуживание госдолга в 2027 году
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