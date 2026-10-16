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Of the 2.2 billion manats (just under $1.3 billion) in expenditures projected for public debt servicing in Azerbaijan's 2027 state budget, just over 1.427 billion manats ($839.7 million) will be allocated to servicing external public debt, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years, 1.063 billion manats (approximately $625.6 million) of this amount will be used for principal repayments, while 364 million manats (just over $214.1 million) will cover interest payments.

The budget also projects 137.2 million manats ($80.7 million) in principal repayments and 635.3 million manats ($373.7 million) in interest payments for servicing domestic public debt next year.

Total interest expenses on public debt are projected at 993 million manats (just over $584.1 million) in 2027.

(1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 16)