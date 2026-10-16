Investment in Azerbaijan's economy is expected to total 108.6 billion manats (approximately $63.9 billion) in 2027-2030, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years, investment in fixed capital is projected to amount to 25.4 billion manats (just under $15 billion) in 2027, 26.9 billion manats (just over $15.8 billion) in 2028, 27.9 billion manats (just over $16.4 billion) in 2029, and 28.4 billion manats (just over $16.7 billion) in 2030.

Of the total investment over the four-year period, 76.6 billion manats (just over $45.05 billion) is expected to be directed to the non-oil and gas sector. Investment in the sector is forecast at 17.4 billion manats (just over $10.2 billion) in 2027, 18.6 billion manats (almost $11 billion) in 2028, 19.7 billion manats (approximately $11.6 billion) in 2029, and 20.9 billion manats (just under $12.3 billion) in 2030.

(1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 16)