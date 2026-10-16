UEFA Europa League round 2 gets underway

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The second round of the UEFA Europa League league phase got underway.

According to Report, AC Milan visited Salzburg away from home, and Juventus faced Celta in Spain.

UEFA Europa League

League Phase, Round 2

October 15

Lyon (France) vs Crystal Palace (England) – 3:2

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) – 2:1

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Real Sociedad (Spain) – 1:1

Salzburg (Austria) vs AC Milan (Italy) – 0:4

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs Lillestrom (Norway) – 1:1

Lech (Poland) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) – 0:4

Celje (Slovenia) vs Omonia (Cyprus) – 0:3

Torreense (Portugal) vs Sunderland (England) – 1:2

Benfica (Portugal) vs Celtic (Scotland) – 4:1

Marseille (France) vs Olympiacos (Greece) – 0:1

Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) – 2:1

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs Anderlecht (Belgium) – 1:0

Rennes (France) vs OFI Crete (Greece) – 2:1

Bournemouth (England) vs Sturm Graz (Austria) – 3:0

Jagiellonia (Poland) vs Ararat (Armenia) – 3:1

Celta Vigo (Spain) vs Juventus (Italy) – 1:2

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Besiktas (Türkiye) – 2:3

NEC (Netherlands) vs Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) – 1:1