Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    UEFA Europa League round 2 gets underway

    Football
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 08:27
    UEFA Europa League round 2 gets underway

    The second round of the UEFA Europa League league phase got underway.

    According to Report, AC Milan visited Salzburg away from home, and Juventus faced Celta in Spain.

    UEFA Europa League

    League Phase, Round 2

    October 15

    Lyon (France) vs Crystal Palace (England) – 3:2

    AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) – 2:1

    Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs Real Sociedad (Spain) – 1:1

    Salzburg (Austria) vs AC Milan (Italy) – 0:4

    Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs Lillestrom (Norway) – 1:1

    Lech (Poland) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) – 0:4

    Celje (Slovenia) vs Omonia (Cyprus) – 0:3

    Torreense (Portugal) vs Sunderland (England) – 1:2

    Benfica (Portugal) vs Celtic (Scotland) – 4:1

    Marseille (France) vs Olympiacos (Greece) – 0:1

    Ferencvaros (Hungary) vs Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) – 2:1

    Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs Anderlecht (Belgium) – 1:0

    Rennes (France) vs OFI Crete (Greece) – 2:1

    Bournemouth (England) vs Sturm Graz (Austria) – 3:0

    Jagiellonia (Poland) vs Ararat (Armenia) – 3:1

    Celta Vigo (Spain) vs Juventus (Italy) – 1:2

    Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Besiktas (Türkiye) – 2:3

    NEC (Netherlands) vs Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) – 1:1

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    44 - Tezliklə

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