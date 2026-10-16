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    Azerbaijan to spend nearly $8B on reconstruction of liberated territories

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 07:50
    Azerbaijan to spend nearly $8B on reconstruction of liberated territories

    Azerbaijan is projected to spend 13.2 billion manats (just over $7.76 billion) from the state budget in 2027-2030 for the restoration and reconstruction of its liberated territories (Garabagh and the East Zangazur economic region), Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

    According to the ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years, these expenditures will account for 24.1% of total capital spending.

    (1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 16)

    Reconstruction Restoration works Azerbaijan's liberated territories Garabagh East Zangazur Economic Region
    Azərbaycan yaxın 4 ildə Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 13,2 milyard manat xərcləyəcək
    На восстановление освобожденных территорий Азербайджана направят 13,2 млрд манатов
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