Azerbaijan to spend nearly $8B on reconstruction of liberated territories

Azerbaijan is projected to spend 13.2 billion manats (just over $7.76 billion) from the state budget in 2027-2030 for the restoration and reconstruction of its liberated territories (Garabagh and the East Zangazur economic region), Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Finance.

According to the ministry's Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for the next four years, these expenditures will account for 24.1% of total capital spending.

(1$ = 1.70 AZN on October 16)