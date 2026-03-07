Qatari servicemen repel missile attack on country

The Qatari armed forces have repelled a missile attack on the country, the Defense Ministry noted, Report informs.

"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that the armed forces have intercepted a missile attack which targeted the State of Qatar," the statement posted on the ministry's X page said.

Earlier, the Qatari Interior Ministry sent a notification to Doha residents about an increased security threat, urging them to stay indoors. Shortly thereafter, the authorities noted that the threat had been eliminated and the situation had returned to normal.