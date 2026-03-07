Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on International Women's Day

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of March 8 – International Women's Day.

    According to Report, the post says: "Dear ladies! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of International Women's Day and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors."

    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Beynəlxalq Qadınlar Günü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    На страницах президента в соцсетях размещена публикация по случаю 8 Марта

