President Ilham Aliyev shares post on International Women's Day
Domestic policy
- 07 March, 2026
- 23:44
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of March 8 – International Women's Day.
According to Report, the post says: "Dear ladies! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of International Women's Day and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors."
