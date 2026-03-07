Bayramov, Saidov mull regional developments on sidelines of OTS ministerial meeting

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Istanbul on the sidelines of an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the Azerbaijani-Uzbek strategic partnership, prospects for expanding cooperation in the political and economic spheres, regional cooperation, and coordination within the OTS.

They also exchanged views on the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East.